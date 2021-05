For those who’ve been waiting for a sign that says ‘treat yourself and splurge this season,’ consider the arrival of SSENSE’s summer sale the official go-ahead signal. The seasonal sale from the Montreal-based luxury retailer offers up to 50 percent off on items that are guaranteed to get you in the mood to dress up again. In addition, a few of the discounted pieces are beloved by celebs, which means you can easily recreate their styles. BY FAR, the handbag brand both Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of, is offering purses for 20 percent off, and pieces by the kitschy, Dua Lipa-approved designer Ashley Williams have steep discounts as well.