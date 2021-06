Their paths to the NBA may have been different, but Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball sure did enter the NBA as hot-shot prospects. The Ball brothers became household names not just in the NBA, but in the entire basketball world. Of course, LaVar Ball’s crazy and wacky antics, as well as his bold claims about his sons, contributed to their immense popularity prior to coming into the NBA. Nonetheless, the two have done their work so far in establishing their owns names when they finally made it to the bright lights of the big league.