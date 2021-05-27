Bad Boy Timz Reveals He Expected to Win Headies Award | Watch

Headies Rookie of the year Winner for the year 2020, Bad Boy Timz, has revealed that he was not particularly surprised when he won the award as he expected it all along. The singer was on the cover of TaylorLive Magazine‘s latest issue which was released on Monday the 24th of May 2021. During the interview, Bad Boy Timz was asked how he felt when he won the coveted Rookie of the Year award at the 2020 Headies. He replied by saying he felt amazing but was not really surprised because he was expecting the award to come to him. In his words;