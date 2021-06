The weather is getting warmer and it will soon be pool season. As a mother of a toddler, this means that anxiety about pool safety becomes fresh in my mind. After all, drowning is the leading cause of death (aside from birth defects) in children aged 1-4. Statistically, children in this age range are most likely to drown in a swimming pool. So, what can parents do to help prevent tragedies like these? In this blog post, I’ll share 6 pool safety tips for pool drowning prevention in young children. Obviously, the greatest protection of all is constant adult supervision. The tips provided below are additional measures to help further reduce the risk for drowning in young children.