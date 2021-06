NEW YORK, 1 June 2021 – Thank you, Mr. President, for your statement. We approach a significant milestone for UNICEF — our 75th anniversary. In the coming months, we will have a number of opportunities to recognize everything that our organization has achieved for children and young people over the decades. And to take pride in our UNICEF family — from our dedicated staff members, to our National Committees who do so much to support our work, to our UNICEF volunteers around the world.