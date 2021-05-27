Wizkid, Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz Are Nominees For Best International Act at 2021 BET Awards

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was the winner of the Best African Act category at the 4Syte Music Video Awards, a Ghanaian awards show. The 2021 4Syte Music Video Awards was held in Accra, Ghana on Friday, the 28th of May 2021. Wizkid was announced as the winner of the Best African Act in a category that also had as nominees; Burna Boy, Davido, Master KG (South Africa), Diamond Platumz (Tanzania) and Innoss’B (Congo DRC). Twitter account @teamwizkidfc shared this information on Monday, the 31st of May in a tweet;