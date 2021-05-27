Wizkid, Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz Are Nominees For Best International Act at 2021 BET Awards
Nigerian artists, Wizkid and Burna Boy join Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz as Africa’s representatives on the Best International Act category at the 2021 BET Awards. BET announced this on their official Instagram page on Thursday, the 27th of May 2021. The nominees apart from Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Diamond Platnumz include Ayanakamura (France), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Young T and Bugsey (UK), and Youssoupha (France). The BET team wrote on their page;melodyinter.com