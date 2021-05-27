Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz Are Nominees For Best International Act at 2021 BET Awards

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigerian artists, Wizkid and Burna Boy join Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz as Africa’s representatives on the Best International Act category at the 2021 BET Awards. BET announced this on their official Instagram page on Thursday, the 27th of May 2021. The nominees apart from Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Diamond Platnumz include Ayanakamura (France), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Young T and Bugsey (UK), and Youssoupha (France). The BET team wrote on their page;

melodyinter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diamond Platnumz
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Youssoupha
Person
Wizkid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#France#Tanzanian#Burnaboygram#The Microsoft Theater#Notjustok#Bet Awards#Nominees#Nigerian Artists#Best International Act#Africa#Uk#Backstage#Los Angeles#2021 Bet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
World
News Break
Instagram
Country
Brazil
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicmelodyinter.com

#MVAS21: Wizkid Wins Best African Act at 4Syte Music Video Awards in Ghana

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was the winner of the Best African Act category at the 4Syte Music Video Awards, a Ghanaian awards show. The 2021 4Syte Music Video Awards was held in Accra, Ghana on Friday, the 28th of May 2021. Wizkid was announced as the winner of the Best African Act in a category that also had as nominees; Burna Boy, Davido, Master KG (South Africa), Diamond Platumz (Tanzania) and Innoss’B (Congo DRC). Twitter account @teamwizkidfc shared this information on Monday, the 31st of May in a tweet;
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

BET Awards Unveil 2021 Nominees List, Led By Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby

The 21st BET Awards 2021 nominees list was unveiled today, with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the pack with seven nominations. The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories. The BET Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 PM ET/ PT. The show was a virtual event last year during the pandemic.