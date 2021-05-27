Cancel
NAPTIP DG calls for implementation of policies for protection of children

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman – Ibrahim has called for the strengthening of policies, programs, and legal instruments that will further enhance the protection of Children in the Country. This is contained in her speech to mark the 2021 Children’s...

melodyinter.com
Africamelodyinter.com

NGO calls for grassroots’ inclusion in budget preparation, implementation

A Non-Governmental Organisation, known as Hipcity Innovation Centre, on Tuesday, called for grassroots inclusion in budget preparation and implementation and also for the federal government to adopt a co-productive approach for budgeting and planning in the rural areas. The Executive Director, Hipcity Innovation Centre, Bassey Bassey, made the call in...
KidsItem

Opinion: Let's protect our children and others

As the elected officers of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we are writing to express our concerns for children as the pandemic continues. Representing more than 750 pediatricians statewide, we stand united with our AAP colleagues (more than 67,000) nationally to speak out on behalf of the health, safety and well-being of the children and families under our care and advocacy umbrella. We take our oath of service seriously and will always "educate, advocate and agitate" for children.
KidsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Cuomo Changes Policy on New York Children Wearing Masks

New York State officials announced a major change to its mask-wearing requirement for the youngest residents. Many New York parents were angered last week when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new protocol that would require children ages 2 to 5 to wear masks in child care programs and summer camps, despite not having to wear masks during the peak of the pandemic.
Africaunicefusa.org

Children In Northern Ethiopia In Dire Need Of Protection And Assistance

NEW YORK (June 1, 2021) – “The magnitude and gravity of child rights violations taking place across Tigray show no sign of abating, nearly seven months since fighting broke out in northern Ethiopia. “Over 6,000 unaccompanied or separated children have so far been identified and registered for protection and assistance....
Kidsmsmagazine.com

DHS Must Protect Immigrant Children Seeking Protection—Not Deport Them

The Department of Homeland Security must reevaluate their actions in undermining the Special Immigrant Juvenile Status program and the safety of the children it was designed to protect. We have all heard the saying, “Pick on someone your own size”—but for the immigration system, this idea seems to have been...
Baton Rouge, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Doctors urge families to protect eligible children with COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pediatricians from across the state and Louisiana Department of Health State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter have released a public letter urging parents and caregivers to protect their eligible children against COVID-19 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In the letter, pediatricians caring for children throughout Louisiana...
Carleton, MIMonroe Evening News

Mimi's Mission / Carleton police joins effort to protect autistic children

CARLETON -- Lisa Vilella is a problem solver. When the Woodhaven woman learned that certain members of her community lacked resources to take care of and protect their autistic children, she sprung into action. Viella created the non-profit organization Mimi’s Mission in 2015 with the goal to assist families through programs and to provide support and awareness that previously did not exist.
California StateEurekAlert

Impact of school nutrition policies in California varies by children's ethnicity

California state school nutrition policies and federal policies for school meals have mixed impacts on childhood obesity in children of Pacific Islander (PI), Filipino (FI) and American Indian/Alaska native (AIAN) origins, according to a new study published this week in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mika Matsuzaki of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA, and colleagues.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Counter

Pesticide laws fail to protect the most vulnerable people in agriculture: children

Two new studies highlight the hazardous conditions inherent in farm work, and show the weakness in standards meant to protect kids from developmental disorders and disease. As a child growing up on his family’s subsistence farm in Puebla, Mexico, Abel Luna loved helping to plant corn and other crops. But in 2001, when he turned 13, his enthusiasm quickly evaporated. That’s when Luna began traveling to New York’s black dirt region to “sell his labor,” working alongside his father in commercial vegetable crop fields. Where once he took pride in “growing [our] own food at [our] own pace,” he now began working 14-hour or longer days from February through November. In addition to a grueling schedule and poor living conditions, Luna remembers “pretty much a lack of every kind of equipment that you need”: gloves, glasses, and masks to protect him from contact with agricultural chemicals. A day spent picking tomatoes would end with his arms sticky from pesticide residue, hands burning, eyes itching. Furthermore, he said there was “no one from any health agency to talk about pesticide exposure or any rights that you have.”
Kidshudsontv.com

Senator Menendez Introduces Legislation To Protect Children From Lead Exposure at Home

MENENDEZ INTRODUCES BILL TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM LEAD EXPOSURE IN THEIR HOMES. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, has introduced bipartisan legislation to help ensure kids are safe at home by reducing the threat of lead exposure and lead poisoning of children in federally-assisted housing. More than 3,000 children each year in the Garden State are diagnosed with lead poisoning from exposure to lead paint and other sources in the home, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH).
Minoritiestmj4.com

Nonprofit uses anti-racist policies to address inequity for foster children of color

CHICAGO — When it comes to foster care, statistically, Black and brown children are more likely to enter the system and stay longer than white children. Despite federal intervention nearly three decades ago, it remains a challenge. But a two-year analysis by a nonprofit found that taking an anti-racist approach could create better outcomes for Black and Latino children.
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Press Release – Federal Ministry of Health Implements Massive Distribution of Personal Protective Equipment to Primary Healthcare Centres in Nigeria – NigPilot

Greetings from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). As part of the continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Ministry of Health through its agencies, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is implementing a massive distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers in primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across Nigeria.
Kidspogowasright.org

UK: Spotlight on the Children’s Code standards – data protection impact assessments

A blog by Michael Murray, ICO’s Head of Regulatory Strategy. This first blog will explore the Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) standard. All organisations in the scope of the Children’s Code are obligated to complete a DPIA. So, if you run an online service that’s likely to be accessed by children, you must complete one. Not only is undertaking a DPIA one of the standards laid out in the Children’s Code, it is also a key part of organisations’ accountability obligations under the UK GDPR.
InternetCleburne Times-Review

Protect your children and homes from cybersecurity threats this Internet Safety Month

In June, businesses and companies across the U.S. recognize and address the possible dangers of internet use during Internet Safety Month. Awareness and advocacy groups, such as the National Cyber Security Alliance and National Crime Prevention Council, create and publish many resources designed to protect the public and, in particular, children from possible harm originating from internet use.
InternetEngadget

Facebook staff call for review of pro-Palestinian content policies

Facebook employees might not be satisfied with the company's fairness toward Palestinian content. The Financial Times reports that nearly 200 Facebook staffers have signed an open letter asking the company to address concerns that moderation tools might suppress pro-Palestinian content. The letter supporters want management to request an independent audit of moderation around Arab and Muslim content, check for possible biases in moderation, and have the Oversight Board review a post from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeling Palestinian civilians as terrorists.
AgricultureUnion

James Moe: Hemp policy must protect consumers

I am writing to express my opposition to state legislation — Senate Bill 235 (Allen) and Assembly Bill 45 (Aguiar-Curry) — unless amended. I believe it is critical that any prospective hemp legislation protects the integrity of both hemp and cannabis products, and where they intersect. California hemp policy must protect consumer health and safety, and accurately delineate the ways in which hemp is both similar to and distinct from THC cannabis.