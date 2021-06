In Hudson County, a mobile vaccination unit is effective in reaching communities with lower vaccination rates. A Kaiser Family Foundation national report shows that, compared to about 40% of white residents, more than half of Black residents and nearly two-thirds of Hispanic residents are concerned about missing work due to side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is reminding employers that they must honor sick leave for workers getting the vaccine of taking a day off becasue of side effects. Gov. Phil Murphy has said, “…it may be difficult for someone who is at a job that requires them to be there to even miss one day — which can mean the difference between paying rent or another bill and not able to do that.”