Tallahassee, FL

Florigrown loses first round in marijuana battle

By Mike Vasilinda
WJHG-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Florida Supreme Court turned down a challenge to the state’s medical marijuana law, signaling it did not think a company owned by Tampa entrepreneur Joe Redner, who has so far been denied a license, would prevail. Now the arguments over vertical integration will go back to the original trial court. The constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana lists all of the things a medical marijuana treatment center must do, but the use of the word “or” instead of “and” opened the door to argue companies could do some, but not all of the duties listed.

