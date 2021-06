For some time its been predicted that there will be a supply chain bottleneck for semiconductors/ chipsets. As our data gluttony continues and the race for super/ hyper computing increases at scale, even nice chipmakers are benefiting from the funding goldrush. While for many years, the US under-invested in manufacturing in this area, the new Administration has finally noted its strategic (and national security) importance. China didn't take much convincing - they've long had investment in the semi-conductor and R&D industries.