NBA

Chris Paul Will Play Thursday vs. Lakers

SportsGrid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/Gambo987/status/1397987483611111428. Paul is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, but he will be available for Thursday’s Game 3 vs. the Lakers. He was originally listed as probable, but he’s been upgraded to available to play after going through shootaround earlier in the day. That said, there’s no guarantee that he’s going to be at full strength. He struggled in Game 2, attempting just five goals over 22.8 minutes of court time. If he’s limited, expect Cameron Payne to take on a large workload in the Suns’ backcourt. He finished with 40.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, which makes him an interesting fantasy option.

