Friday marks the deadline lawyers have given to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to offer Nikole Hannah-Jones full professor status with tenure. The letter, first obtained by Policy Watch, laid out Hannah-Jones’ case and demands the 1619 Project journalist is offered tenure or the school will face a lawsuit. Lawyers for Hannah-Jones are demanding UNC upholds their initial official and Hannah-Jones receives a tenured position as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media.