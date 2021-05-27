Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

What the COVID Vaccines’ “Emergency Use Authorization” Means — and Doesn’t

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(INDIANAPOLIS) – The three COVID vaccines approved in the U.S. have what’s called an emergency use authorization. That doesn’t mean they’re not safe. Opponents of vaccines or vaccine requirements have increasingly emphasized the temporary nature of the authorization. A letter this week from 19 Indiana House Republicans to Governor Holcomb protesting Indiana University’s new vaccine requirement notes three times in four sentences that the vaccines “do not have full FDA approval.” 35 of the 39 Senate Republicans make the same point in their own letter to IU president Michael McRobbie urging him to rescind the requirement. And some critics have gone further, calling the vaccines “experimental.”

www.wibc.com
