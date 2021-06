When Dr. Beach names you a winner, you don’t get to play again, and that’s why Florida only has two beaches on his annual Top 10 list for the best beaches in the U.S. That’s because the 2020 winner, Grayton Beach State Park near Santa Rosa Beach up in Florida’s panhandle, has to sit out for the 2021 rankings, as does the 2017 winner, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key near Sarasota. Without them in ...