Laurel, MS

Sertoma of Laurel donates to area healthcare facilities

myfox23.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The following press release and photos were submitted from South Central Regional Medical Center.) The mission of Sertoma is to improve the quality of life today for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support. On Wednesday, May 19, the Sertoma Club of Laurel (men’s group) and Pine Belt Women's Sertoma collaborated to donate 8 portable looping systems to area healthcare facilities. Those facilities included Westridge Family Clinic, ENT Surgical Services of Laurel and South Central Regional Medical Center.

www.myfox23.com
