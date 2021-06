PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's no more dial system in Pueblo County, all local COVID-19 restrictions and requirements have been lifted for businesses and events as of Monday, according to Pueblo County Public Health. This means all capacity restrictions have been lifted, and masks aren't required in many settings across Pueblo County. The Pueblo County The post Pueblo County lifts all COVID-19 requirements for businesses and events appeared first on KRDO.