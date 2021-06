AUSTIN, Texas – St. Francis’ season ended on Saturday with a 7-0 loss to No. 10 Oregon in an NCAA Tournament regional elimination game at McCombs Field in Austin. “I just want to thank Jessica O’Donnell and the softball staff for their hard work this year," acting coach Erika Renwick said after the game. "They prepared the team for all of the success they had this season and overcame so many challenges. They got better every day and continued to build and keep growing a successful softball program at St. Francis University."