Today, the Department of Education announced more details on the COVID-19 College Challenge, where colleges and universities take a pledge and commit to taking action to get their college communities vaccinated. The COVID-19 College Challenge is part of the Biden Administration's month of action in June encouraging Americans to get vaccinated and aims to accelerate our national progress toward President Biden's goal of 70% of the U.S. adult population receiving at least one vaccine shot by July 4th. First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona kicked off the challenge on their social media platforms, encouraging institutions of higher education to join the challenge.