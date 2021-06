The Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event is happening on June 10th, but for those who were holding out and waiting to get a Model S Plaid+, it may be a while (if ever) until you see the vehicle. Why? Elon Musk just announced that the Tesla Model S Plaid+ has been canceled because the standard S Plaid model is “just so good,” and understandably so. Even though the vehicle won’t have 1,100 horsepower, it’s only slightly slower. Read more for a video and additional information.