People on the Move
Edward A. Bernard, AIA, recently joined Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, as national director of Facilities services. Bernard will champion the strategic direction of Terracon’s Facilities services line with a focus on delivering innovative building enclosure solutions, facility due diligence, and construction and technical consulting services, while continuing to enhance client experience. Bernard joins Terracon with more than 30 years in architectural design and architecture/engineering/construction (A/E/C) consulting experience. With a strong technical and business background in design, construction technology, diagnostics, architecture, building evaluations, and project management, he will lead Terracon’s national team of more than 200 facilities professionals. Prior to joining Terracon, Bernard served as vice president, Southeast regional manager, and board member for Marx|Okubo, working from its Atlanta office.www.bizjournals.com