Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEdward A. Bernard, AIA, recently joined Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, as national director of Facilities services. Bernard will champion the strategic direction of Terracon’s Facilities services line with a focus on delivering innovative building enclosure solutions, facility due diligence, and construction and technical consulting services, while continuing to enhance client experience. Bernard joins Terracon with more than 30 years in architectural design and architecture/engineering/construction (A/E/C) consulting experience. With a strong technical and business background in design, construction technology, diagnostics, architecture, building evaluations, and project management, he will lead Terracon’s national team of more than 200 facilities professionals. Prior to joining Terracon, Bernard served as vice president, Southeast regional manager, and board member for Marx|Okubo, working from its Atlanta office.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Aia#Facilities#Southeast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Rental

Boland Equipment Rentals Appoints New Director of Sales

New Jersey-based Boland Equipment Rentals (BER) has named Kevin T. O’Connor as the new director of sales. O’Connor will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s sales department, and joins BER with more than 25 years of experience in the equipment rental industry. Since bringing on aerial work...
Businessaustinnews.net

Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Monterey') (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) today announces that James Macintosh has resigned his position as President & CEO, and Director of the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities. As a result of the resignation, Monterey's Board of...
BusinessIbj.com

First Internet Bank promotes COO Lorch to president

First Internet Bancorp Chief Operating Officer Nicole Lorch, who has been with the Fishers-based banking business since its founding in February 1999, will take over as president, effective July 1, the company announced Thursday. First Internet founder David Becker, 67, will give up his title as president at the end...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Generali Global Assistance names new CIO for the US

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) has announced the appointment of Michael Gussow as its US chief information officer. In his new role, Gussow will lead GGA’s information technology and infrastructure strategy for the US market. Gussow will lead a team of IT professionals from all American entities under the GGA umbrella....
BusinessTimes Union

Global Shared Services Announces Partnership with Jedox

New Relationship Makes Top-Tier Financial Planning Accessible for the Restaurant Industry. Finance and accounting firm Global Shared Services is proud to unveil a new strategic partnership with Jedox that will bring Fortune 100-level financial planning capabilities to the restaurant industry. Jedox provides a leading financial planning & analysis (FP&A) solution that was recently ranked number one for business benefits in BARC’s annual Planning Survey and a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud FP&A Solutions.
Businessaustinnews.net

Grow Capital Inc. (GRWC) Subsidiary Launches New Division Specifically Designed To Educate a Larger Share Of Public Employees' About Being Financially Prepared For Retirement

GRWC's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, PERA LLC, Creates New Division: PERA Administrators. Takeaway: PERA Administrators is uniquely positioned to work with school districts and governmental entities across the nation and is in final stages of rolling out a Financial Wellness and Advisor Appointment platform designed to revolutionize retirement education and GROW GRWC's revenue.
Businessaithority.com

Ivno and CloudMargin Announce Strategic Partnership Combining Blockchain Technology With Collateral Management

Ivno, the London-based financial markets Tokenization company, and CloudMargin, creator of the world’s first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced a new strategic partnership that leverages Ivno’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) and CloudMargin’s collateral management capabilities. The first-of-its-kind partnership will enable market participants to benefit from minimising transfer costs, settlement failures and cash trapped in transit whilst optimising liquidity via a wide range of Tokenization solutions. It will also deliver significantly improved operational and treasury efficiencies.
Businessjioforme.com

Gray Orange Appoints Vice President of Global Business Development and Alliances for Lesley Simmonds

Gray Orange, a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-powered Gray Matter ™ fulfillment operating system and Ranger ™ robot series, today announced the appointment of Leslie Simmons as Vice President of Global Business Development and Alliances. did. Simmonds will lead Gray Orange’s global growth plan and lead the expansion of its Alliance Ecosystem.
SoftwareThrive Global

John Pierson Of Winshuttle: “Leverage a diverse and global workforce”

Leverage a diverse and global workforce. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual collaboration tools which has enabled employees to be fully productive even when working remotely. We should consider for which roles we can take further advantage of this going forward as it will give us access to an almost infinite talent pool.
The Other McCain

Penthouse Suite, $2.8 Million

As many as 100 people may have died in the partial collapse of a condominium tower near Miami Beach, so this is probably not a good time for grim humor however (a) the building had been the subject of a recent study about it sinking, and (b) somebody recently paid $2.8 million for a penthouse suite in the building. Gonna guess the resale value of that unit might not be quite what it was before Thursday.
Educationtopfeatured.com

Best Project Management Courses

Project management training courses help professionals gain valuable insight into the best practices of project management. Certain courses are also specifically designed to help project managers pass PMI’s highly regarded Project Management Professional (PMP) exam. To help you make the best decision, we spent many hours reviewing dozens of project management courses to bring you […]
Businesssiouxfalls.business

Director of consumer sales and client services

Join Avera’s leadership team as the director of consumer sales and client services!. The Avera Health Plans team is seeking an experienced leader with a background in insurance to provide great operations management and communication to internal and external partners. Avera is a mission-driven organization that offers competitive pay and...
Businessaithority.com

Legion Announces Appointment Of Executive Hires

Company continues to build momentum following $50M Series C funding round. Legion the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, announced it has appointed Jervis Williams as Chief Financial Officer and Dave Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Both are new roles within the company, which recently announced its $50M Series C investment round.
Businessuctoday.com

Diversified Chooses Vyopta for Collaboration Insight

Global provider of technology solutions, Diversified, recently announced its decision to work with collaboration intelligence company, Vyopta. The Diversified team has chosen Vyopta to power the intelligence behind its collaboration platform solution, PULSE. PULSE forms part of Diversified strategy for a global service ecosystem; combining IoT managed service offerings with...
BusinessCision

Kongsberg Automotive appoints Frank Heffter as new CFO

Zurich, June 25, 2021—Kongsberg Automotive continues to strengthen the leadership team with Frank Heffter joining the company on July 1, 2021. Frank will formally take over as Chief Financial Officer from Norbert Loers effective, July 29, 2021. Frank joins Kongsberg Automotive from OC Oerlikon Corporation, where he was the Head...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IDC MarketScape Names Bain & Company As A Leader In Digital Strategy Consulting Services

BOSTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, has been recognized as a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Strategy Consulting Services 2021 Vendor Assessment. The firm's position as a leader in digital strategy consulting was reinforced in the report through client testimonials, who applauded Bain's "client insight, people quality and action orientation."