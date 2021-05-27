Cancel
Lifestyle

US cruise line receives ‘green light’ to set sail again

WHNT-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a cruise line has been given the “green light” to set sail on U.S. waters. In a tweet on Wednesday, Celebrity Cruises – a branch of the Royal Caribbean cruise line – announced it has been cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail from Fort Lauderdale on June 26. No ports of call have been announced yet.

whnt.com
Lifestyle
International TravelEyewitness News

Cruise ship gets approval to set sail from the US in June

(CNN) -- Celebrity Edge is poised to be the first major cruise ship to sail from the United States in over a year as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease in the country. The ship, part of the Celebrity Cruises line owned by Royal Caribbean Group, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale with paying passengers in June 2021.
KGO

1st cruise ship to depart US in more than a year sets sail June 26

NEW YORK CITY -- The first cruise to sail from a U.S. port in more than a year is set to depart June 26. The luxury ship Celebrity Edge will depart Fort Lauderdale with the first and only American female captain, Kate McCue, at the helm. The 7-night Caribbean cruise...
Entertainmentabccolumbia.com

Celebrity Cruises cleared to set sail this June

CNN– Cruises are coming back to the U.S. next month. Celebrity Cruises has been cleared to set sail from Fort Lauderdale in June. The Royal Caribbean Group owned company’s inaugural post-pandemic journey departs June 26 on the Celebrity Edge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still requires all cruise...
Anchorage Daily News

Biden signs Alaska cruise ship bill as more cruise lines announce summer sailings

President Joe Biden on Monday signed legislation that will allow large cruise ships to travel to Alaska this summer. The first voyages under the new Alaska Tourism Restoration Act are scheduled for late July. Federal law prevents large cruise ships from traveling between the Lower 48 and Alaska without a...
SKIFT

Norwegian Cruise Line Plans August Return for U.S. Sailing

Norwegian has announced it aims to resume sailing to the U.S. this summer. Sounds good, in theory, but obstacles still remain before travelers can hop aboard. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would return to sailing in the United States from Aug. 7, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to a virtual standstill.
Economyseatrade-cruise.com

FCCA-PortMiami Return To Sail Summit has top cruise line brass

This daylong live event hosted and sponsored by PortMiami will be open to a maximum of 200 attendees in addition to top brass from FCCA member lines and is expected to sell out. 'We are excited to again gather with our partners during this pivotal time to prepare how to...
KSAT 12

Cruising is making a comeback after more than a year without setting sail

MIAMI – Cruises could be making a return after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the industry last March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially signed off on Royal Caribbean International’s plan to conduct simulated voyages to test the cruise line’s ability to mitigate COVID-19 risks during travel. The approval...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Norwegian Cruise Line plans cruises from US starting this summer

(WJW) — American cruise fans have much to look forward to this summer, as companies slowly (and hopefully) make moves to resume operations. Today, Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans to start sailings from U.S. ports as soon as Aug. 7, with week-long trips from Seattle to Alaska. “We have been...
Posted by
AFP

Major cruise lines to restart voyages for vaccinated passengers

Three giants of the cruise industry will return to the seas within weeks, with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Monday becoming the latest to announce its US ships will set sail starting in early August. After a year of crippling losses, Carnival and Royal Caribbean said late last week their first post-pandemic cruises will set sail in July, after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month gave the green light to allow trips with passengers and crew who received Covid-19 vaccinations. "We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the US. We are so proud to be sailing for the first time in over a year from our special homeport of Seattle to the breathtaking state of Alaska," Harry Sommer, chief of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. Cruise operations were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a "no sail order" to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Several ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.
Travel Weekly

US cruising to resume with Alaska sailings in July

Leading cruise lines plan to resume cruising in the US, with Alaska sailings in July. Three Carnival Corporation brands – Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line – will offer Alaska itineraries departing from Seattle. And Norwegian Cruise Line has cruise departures on its website to Alaska from...
Marietta Daily Journal

Celebrity Edge to become first cruise ship to sail from US port since pandemic shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first major cruise ship to sail from the U.S. in more than a year will be Celebrity Edge from Port Everglades. Celebrity Cruises announced it had received to OK from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin seven-night Caribbean sailings from the Fort Lauderdale port beginning June 26, according to a press release Wednesday.
Florida Statenewsverses.com

Movie star Cruises setting sail in June with ticketed passengers

Movie star Cruises can be returning to U.S. waters once more subsequent month. In response to the cruise line, it will likely be the primary operator to set sail in U.S. waters with ticketed passengers since final yr, when the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention issued a “No Sail Order” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Public Healthclick orlando

Royal Caribbean gets CDC approval to begin simulated cruises in June

Royal Caribbean has officially received the blessing to begin simulated cruises from the U.S. this summer. The cruise line announced Tuesday that it got approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to host a simulated cruise on the ship Freedom of the Seas June 20-22. The CDC approval letter posted to Facebook by Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley didn’t say from which port the ship will be sailing.
alaskasnewssource.com

Biden signs Alaska tourism bill, giving green light to cruise ships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In one of the final steps to recover at least a portion of Alaska’s cruise ship season, President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill that will exempt large ships from stopping in Canada on their way to the state. The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act was...