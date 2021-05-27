AOPA copy editor Kristy O'Malley dies
Kristy Elizabeth O’Malley, copy editor for AOPA, died May 21 in Frederick, Maryland. She was 52. Kristy spent her career in journalism, honing her superlative skills first at the daily Frederick News-Post and the weekly Gazette newspapers in Maryland, and then at the Daily Record in Rochester, New York. She brought her knowledge of grammar and style to AOPA in 2017, and while general aviation was a new frontier for her, she immersed herself in our community with great enthusiasm. She took an orientation flight in a GA airplane and completed ground school, and she rode in AOPA President Mark Baker’s Howard DGA in 2018.aopa.org