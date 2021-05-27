Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

AOPA copy editor Kristy O'Malley dies

By Jill W. Tallman
AOPA ONLINE
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristy Elizabeth O’Malley, copy editor for AOPA, died May 21 in Frederick, Maryland. She was 52. Kristy spent her career in journalism, honing her superlative skills first at the daily Frederick News-Post and the weekly Gazette newspapers in Maryland, and then at the Daily Record in Rochester, New York. She brought her knowledge of grammar and style to AOPA in 2017, and while general aviation was a new frontier for her, she immersed herself in our community with great enthusiasm. She took an orientation flight in a GA airplane and completed ground school, and she rode in AOPA President Mark Baker’s Howard DGA in 2018.

aopa.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
Frederick, MD
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Copy Editors#Frederick News Post#The Daily Record#The Ap Stylebook#Aopa Pilot#Aopa Flight Training#Philadelphia Eagles#Planned Parenthood#Book#General Aviation#Rochester#Daily Deadlines#Mount Laurel#Heartbroken Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
Related
Frederick County, MDdiscoverfrederickmd.com

Top 50x2: Hankey's Radio and Heritage Frederick

In this year’s special edition of Frederick Top 50x2, we are recognizing Frederick County’s most resilient businesses that have been serving our community for 20 years or more. Each week we will be highlighting businesses and organizations that were selected for the publication. These are the companies that prove that Frederick County is a great place to do business.
Maryland StateTimes Herald-Record

Pilot flies from Middletown to Maryland to restricted airspace during Biden's visit home

A small aircraft that violated restricted airspace Sunday afternoon while President Joe Biden was in his Greenville home was intercepted by a military jet fighter. The Grumman AA-5 Tiger, whose co-owner lives in the Bronx, was flown from Middletown, New York, to Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday. The small aircraft entered restricted airspace shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman said.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland StateWTOP

Why finding gas has been more difficult in DC than in Md., Va.

Some drivers in the D.C. region have noticed it’s harder to find gas in the District than it is in Maryland or Virginia, which experts do not find surprising. They say there’s a good reason D.C. has less supply — and they suggest that prices could actually fall in the next two weeks.
Maryland StateBoston Globe

Charles River Labs buys Maryland firm for $292m

Charles River Laboratories, the Wilmington-based drug research company, said Monday it has signed a deal to buy Vigene Biosciences, a Maryland gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, for $292.5 million. The deal comes three months after Charles River announced it was acquiring Cognate BioServices, another cell and gene therapy...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Cicadas came out to play this weekend in Maryland and they’re bringing billions of friends. Here’s the latest on Brood X.

The large, winged bugs with beady red eyes made their presence known in Maryland over the weekend. Brood X (pronounced Brood 10) cicadas ascended from dime-sized holes in the ground and started climbing trees and shedding their exoskeletons. Here’s what you need to know about our once-every-17-years visitors. I thought the cicadas were already supposed to be here? The bugs arrived in Maryland ...
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Column: The origins of orphanages in Frederick

In cities across the country, privately managed orphan asylums proliferated in the 1830s as a result of epidemics. Cholera in particular ravaged the country, including devastating effects in Frederick, in 1832 and again in 1849. The resulting institutions reflect how individual communities responded to these crises and the extant buildings stand testament to this history. The rise of orphanages has been documented by historians including Dr. Timothy Hacsi in “Second Home: Orphan Asylums and Poor Families in America” (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1997). Hacsi explains that although orphan asylum reform was underway by the late 19th century, more children were cared for in orphan asylums in the first three decades of the 20th century than ever before. By the 1940s, though, there was a shift away from institutionalized care and a focus on foster care and other welfare programs. Orphanages had become a temporary solution or one of last resort. There were several homes for orphans in Frederick, including the purpose-built home constructed by the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in 1839 at 100 E. Church St.
Frederick County, MDmarylandmatters.org

Hough Announces Bid for Frederick County Executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.