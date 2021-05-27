Cancel
Video Games

Supernatural stealth sequel Aragami 2 set for release in September

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Aragami is a third-person stealth game about an undead assassin who can become invisible, teleport through shadows, and summon weapons (and even a Shadow Dragon!) in a fight to rescue the mysterious girl Yamiko from Kaiho, the Army of Light. Five years after its 2016 release, developer Lince Works has revealed that a sequel, Aragami 2, is coming in September.

