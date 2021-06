San Diego's 3-year-old An’s Dry Cleaning Gelato Shop will soon replicate with a new location opening within Del Mar Plaza. Travis Bailey and Kris Warren opened the flagship An’s Dry Cleaning on Adams Avenue between Hawthorn Coffee and Tajima Restaurant in North Park in spring 2018. Meant to pay homage to the classic American dry cleaner in its design, finishes, and layout, An’s (pronounced Ahn) offers a menu of traditional and non-traditional gelato flavors all named after fabrics served from a classic Pozzetti case. An's was named one of the top 10 ice cream parlors in America by USA Today and has been featured in Forbes, Zagat and Lonely Planet.