As Development Accelerates, Orange County Officials Hope New Trench Rescue Equipment Will Save Lives
In August 2018, Jeff Holden, Orange Rural’s then-assistant fire chief, answered a trench rescue call. Holden and another Orange Rural firefighter entered a trench on West Ten Road in Efland and successfully rescued a trapped construction worker. Later that day, Holden was found unresponsive at Hillsborough’s main fire station. An autopsy revealed heart disease and high blood pressure could have contributed to his death.indyweek.com