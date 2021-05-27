Cancel
Glasair announces indefinite 'pause' in operations

By Dan Namowitz
Cover picture for the articleThe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and direction from parent Jilin Hanxing Group, a multinational company in China that acquired Glasair in 2012, “will pause sales and manufacturing operations until further notice. While on pause, the company is maintaining a core team of engineers, technicians, and maintenance personnel to provide customer support, fulfill parts orders, and continue product development efforts. Due to our reduced staff, there may be some delay in our response times,” the status report said.

