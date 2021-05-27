Cancel
Michigan State

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Charlevoix’s Summer Open House

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

The unofficial start of summer kicks off this weekend, and we have plenty of ideas to fill your summer weekends.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has the details in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Mackinac State Historic Parks – Guns Across the Straits

The Mackinac State Historic Park locations are open for the season, and Colonial Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City has a new experience you can

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bufxS_0aDtDTb700

check out this year, called “Guns Across the Straits.” Visit at the end of the day, and you’ll get to learn about and fire all four of the historic black powder weapons used at Michilimackinac, including muskets, a mortar, and even the cannon. This special experience is available for one person every day at fort closing from June 5 until Oct. 7, so you’ll want to pick and book your day early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtsHX_0aDtDTb700

Iron Fish Distillery

Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville is ready to welcome summer with live music, new releases, outdoor fun, and more. As Michigan’s first farm distillery, Iron Fish is releasing their new “Estate” series of spirits exclusively in the tasting room during Memorial Day weekend. You’ll find expanded outdoor and patio seating, as well as lawn games in their family-friendly space. They’re also rolling out new wood-fired menu items, and their distillery tours and live music will both resume in early June.

Charlevoix’s Summer Open House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wmoe8_0aDtDTb700

One more way to welcome back summer is with Charlevoix’s 9th Annual Summer Open House, coming up on Thursday, June 10th. The Open House is an evening of shopping, dining, and entertainment for the whole family in downtown Charlevoix. You’ll find sales, giveaways, refreshments, and activities at participating shops and restaurants, as well as outdoor musical entertainment as you stroll through downtown Charlevoix.

