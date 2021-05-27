Cancel
Two found guilty in seperate Topeka murder cases

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two defendants in separate murder cases were found guilty in trials that began in Topeka on Monday. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Davontra Alston was charged for his role in the 2020 homicide of D’Angelo Payne. He said Alston was convicted for murder in the first degree, premeditated; alternatively, murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, premeditated; and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He said Alson will be sentenced on Sept. 10, at 1:30 p.m.

