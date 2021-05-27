New to Medicare class to be held virtually June 8

New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department [ALTSD] will be hosting Medicare 101 segments for beneficiaries, their caregivers, and their family. NEW MEXICO — Starting Medicare can be confusing and overwhelming. People are bombarded by high-pressure sales tactics and need to know where to turn for information they can trust. New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) offers New Mexico residents free, expert, unbiased information and assistance with their Medicare decisions. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your situation through these new, free virtual Medicare 101 workshop.