Rose Byrne gets Physical in new trailer for Apple TV+ series

TBS has announced they’ve cast Jake Lacy (“Being The Ricardos,” “The White Lotus,” “High Fidelity”), Krysta Rodriguez (“Halston,” “Daybreak,” “Smash”), Ally Maki (“Wrecked,” “Hacks,” “Toy Story 4”), Caleb Hearon (“Fargo,” “Work in Progress,” staff writer for “Human Resources”) and Rachel Pegram (“Love Life,” “The Week Of,” staff writer for “Kenan”) to star in its new scripted romantic-comedy pilot, “Space”. Additionally, Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul who previously directed “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages,” “Huge in France” and “The D Train” have been tapped to direct and executive produce. Written and executive produced by Hilary Winston (“Happy Endings,” “Community”) and executive produced by Nick Stoller of Stoller Global Solutions, “Space” begins shooting in Portland in June.