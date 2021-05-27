Rose Byrne gets Physical in new trailer for Apple TV+ series

SYFY is set to hang up its SurrealEstate sign starting July 16, and to celebrate they're offering viewers a look at the official trailer "Hero." With a cast that includes Wynonna Earp stars Tim Rozon and Savannah Basley as well as Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms), the 10-episode season opener highlights a team of eclectic real estate specialists who handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano is set to direct two episodes, joining directors Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy, and Paolo Barzman.