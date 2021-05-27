Thursday afternoon News Update
In this news update, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Congressman Richard Neal pay take part in the groundbreaking ceremony on a new Taxiway for Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, High gas prices are not hindering travelers this Memorial Day Weekend and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center is getting the word out for those struggling to keep their pets during the pandemic after they picked up a stray dog in Holyoke Wednesday. Also, Meteorologist Don Maher has your forecast.www.westernmassnews.com