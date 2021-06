Andrew Zimmern is an inspirational icon in the culinary space. As per his official website, Zimmern was always interested in creating a name for himself in the food industry. After completing his studies, he worked at several eateries in New York in a bid to get better at his craft. However, Zimmern was really struggling. As per a CNN report, the aspiring chef was addicted to drugs and alcohol, something that prevented him from seriously focusing on his career.