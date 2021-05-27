Cancel
AP Top Stories May 27 P

shorelinemedia.net
 7 days ago

Here's the latest for Thursday, May 27: Gunman appeared to target rail yard victims; family of officer seeks Jan. 6 commission; Biden touts infrastructure plan; 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigated.

www.shorelinemedia.net
Public Safetyanjournal.com

Poor Mexico AP story: cartels hunting cops

According to a story filed by the AP May 31, written by Mark Stevenson, one of Mexico’s deadliest drug cartels is hunting down police officers, killing them at home, on their days off, in front of their families. When the “Help Wanted” sign goes up at local cop shops, who’s...
Animalsfox35orlando.com

Video shows curious bear nudging man taking nap by pool

GREENFIELD, Mass. - A Massachusetts man taking a nap by his pool on a sunny day was woken up by a curious bear touching his foot. Dawn Bete’s Ring camera recorded video of the bear quietly making its way through her backyard as her husband Matt was asleep on a lounge chair. The bear dips its snout in the water before sniffing its way toward the sleeping man.
Tulsa, OKalaturkanews.com

Commemorating 100 years since Tulsa race massacre leveled “Black Wall Street”

Monday marks 100 years since a white mob burned Black Wall Street to the ground during an attack on the affluent Black business district of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The economic impact set descendents of Greenwood's Black community back for generations. CBS News' Danya Bacchus, a descendant of survivors of the massacre, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on how Tulsa is commemorating the tragedy. Later, national race and ethnicity writer for The Associated Press, Aaron Morrison, discusses the lasting damage and the ongoing debate over reparations.
Las Vegas, NVswiowanewssource.com

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

The FBI have joined Las Vegas police to offer a $10,000 reward for information to help identify a boy whose body was found hidden near a trailhead last week. Police have said it's clear the child was killed, but haven't disclosed how.
Religionstardem.com

Breaking news

We hear or read “Breaking News” regularly. Usually those words are followed by details of tragedy, scandal or the inelegant words of a public figure. Here’s some real breaking news: “While we were without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.” The love of God is not a prize for the perfect! The nearness of God is not dependent on my spiritual savvy.
Tulsa, OKalaturkanews.com

ABC News Live Update: 100 years since Tulsa race massacre

Plus, new video released in Miami banquet hall shooting, and LZ Granderson talks living "Life Out Loud" in new podcast.
U.S. Politicsthechestnutpost.com

Viewing the U.S. through the eyes of an immigrant

Moving to another country can bring a slew of emotion, fom excitement to loneliness to chaos, but it's something most native-born Americans never experience. In her latest book, "A Beginner's Guide to America," Iranian-born poet, journalist and writer Roya Hakakian attempts to bridge that gap. Hakakian joined CBSN to discuss the book and her experiences.
U.S. Politicsalaturkanews.com

Man who shared selfie from inside the Senate on January 6 enters a guilty plea

A participant in the January 6th Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to the obstruction of an official proceeding. Paul Hodgkins is the second defendant to plead guilty in the sprawling investigation. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red and Blue" with details.
Politicsalaturkanews.com

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy faces fundraising investigation

The FBI is investigating allegations of possible political fundraising violations by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy when he worked in the private sector. CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano has details.
New York City, NYiosconews.com

New York transportation system hacked

It's an intrusion into the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority — one that goes far beyond someone jumping a turnstile to catch a subway. Officials say hackers have wormed their way into the MTA's computer system.
May, TXcrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

MAY 28 – JUNE 3, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.
Worldalaturkanews.com

The global impact of George Floyd: New Zealand

New Zealand has a global reputation for peace and tolerance. But George Floyd's death last summer moved Black activists to speak up about how the county is "in complete denial" about some problems.
Florida Statealaturkanews.com

Analyzing Florida’s controversial anti-trans legislation on female sports teams

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday banning transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams. The Republican governor says it's to protect the fairness of women's athletics, but LGBTQ advocates say the law is discriminatory. Jenny Pizer, the director of law and policy at Lambda Legal, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.
ImmigrationDaily Gate City

Guatemalan lives upturned by failed US migration

Alvina Jerónimo Pérez put her house up as collateral to pay a smuggler to take her and her daughter across the U.S. border. Weeks later they were deported and returned to Guatemala with the stigma of failure and staggering debts.
YoutubeDaily Gate City

Growing giant sinkhole threatens Mexican homes

A 230 foot sinkhole has appeared in southeastern Mexico where it's threatening to swallow a nearby house. The giant sinkhole, in Puebla state, started as a 16-foot hole but has grown steadily to its present size.
The Independent

Neighbour gives Virginia mother the middle finger during Fox News interview on critical race theory

A woman opposing critical race theory in schools was given a double-barreled "F-you" by a neighbour she thought was a friend during an interview with Fox News.The news organization is in the midst of a multi-part series on parents at a Virginia school district who say they’ve been attacked and bullied by members of the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” Facebook group.As Fox was interviewing Jessica Mendez on the bullying her family received for publicly opposing the doctrine in schools, her neighbour flipped two birds in the background in clear view of the rolling cameras.The person appears to do...
Miami, FLthechestnutpost.com

New Surveillance Video Released In Miami Mass Shooting

New video captures bystanders outside a concert as doors of an SUV open and three gunmen approach. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says no resource is being spared to find the assailants.
Hialeah, FLlawofficer.com

The media refuses to identify suspects in mass shooting

HIALEAH, Florida — Just days after three gunmen shot 23 people and killed two, at a Miami area concert hall, the killers remain on the run. Yet the mainstream media is barely talking about it. Granted, a paragraph with a few facts is hard to come by these days in the mainstream media. But it seems media bias has reached new levels through action—and inaction.