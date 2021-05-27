Cancel
COVAX Joint Statement: Call to action to equip COVAX to deliver 2 billion doses in 2021

World Health Organization
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountries that are advanced in their vaccination programmes are seeing cases of COVID-19 decline, hospitalisations decrease and early signs of some kind of normality resume. However, the global picture is far more concerning. At no point in this pandemic have we seen such an acute need to look to the...

www.who.int
#To France#Unicef#Health Systems#Technical Assistance#Financial Assistance#Funding Conditions#The World Health Assembly#Amc#World Health Organization#World Bank#Vaccine Alliance#European Commission#Crd#Covax Unicef#Who#Covax Partners#Covax Vaccines#Covax Covax#Covax Gavi#Covax Cepi
Related
Healthfroggyweb.com

COVAX hopes to deliver delayed AstraZeneca shots to Africa in June, July

GENEVA (Reuters) – The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme hopes to send millions of delayed doses of AstraZeneca’s shots to Africa in June and July, but the deployment hinges on a Spanish manufacturing site securing regulatory approval, U.N. officials said on Friday. Africa has been hit by a halt in vaccine exports...
WorldReliefweb.int

UN health agency urges nations to donate 250 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Some two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed globally but only 0.5 per cent have reached low-income countries where frontline health workers and the elderly have yet to receive a shot, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. “This week, we’ll probably pass the two billion doses...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

US contributed USD 2 billion to GAVI for COVAX facility

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): US has so far contributed USD 2 billion to GAVI for COVAX facility, a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The information about the contribution was shared by Jeremy Konyndyk, Executive Director of the USAID COVID-19 Task Force on...
Worldwtaq.com

France donates 184,000 AstraZeneca doses to Senegal via COVAX

DAKAR (Reuters) – France has donated 184,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to Senegal through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, the programme’s sponsors said in a statement on Thursday. This is the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines Senegal has received through the global scheme, after an initial 324,000 AstraZeneca doses arrived...
MarketsForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 nears 172 million as Covax vaccine-sharing program gets $2.4 billion boost

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed to 171.7 million on Thursday, while the death toll rose to 3.69 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. remained in the lead globally in cases with 33.3 million and deaths with 595,833, JHU data show, but the seven-day average for cases has fallen 46% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker, for deaths has dropped 35% and for hospitalizations has declined 22% as vaccinations continue to increase. The number of Americans fully vaccinated increased to 136 million, or 41% of the total population, while the number of people who are at least 18 years old who have been fully vaccinated grew to 133.8 million, or 51.9% of the population. There was positive vaccine news from a summit hosted by Japan and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which leads the WHO’s Covax program, which aims to deliver vaccines to lower-income countries. The summit ended with $2.4 billion in commitments from private donors and countries and will allow Covax to secure 1.8 billion doses in 2021 and early 2022, Reuters reported.
Pharmaceuticalsdevex.com

US allocates 19M doses of first tranche of vaccine donations to COVAX

The United States on Thursday announced how it will distribute 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — the first tranche of its pledged 80 million dose donation. Nearly 19 million doses will be shared through COVAX — the global procurement mechanism led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — the White House announced. They will be allocated regionally with approximately 6 million doses going to Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million to Asia, and approximately 5 million to Africa.
Worlddevex.com

Gavi COVAX AMC Summit raises $2.4B, sees new vaccine dose pledges

The virtual Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit on Wednesday secured about $2.4 billion, with the largest pledge of $800 million coming from Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga — who co-hosted the event with José Manuel Barroso, board chair at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — said the country’s latest funding announcement brings its total contribution to the COVAX AMC to $1 billion.
Worldwkzo.com

GAVI in talks with China’s Sinovax to expand COVAX supply – spokesperson

GENEVA (Reuters) – The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotch to expand the COVAX dose-sharing portfolio available to poor countries following the World Health Organization’s approval of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a GAVI spokesperson said. “Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is in...
Public Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Canada doubles dollars to COVAX, but no sign of donating doses yet

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Karina Gould says Canada is doubling its dollar commitment to the global vaccine-sharing alliance known as COVAX, but isn’t yet committing to a specific donation of excess vaccine doses. Gould is among leaders and ministers attending a virtual COVAX summit hosted by Japan today where...
Pharmaceuticalsphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Rockefeller calls for boosting global access to COVID-19 vaccines

As more than ten thousand people a day continue to die from COVID-19 around the world, a report from the Rockefeller Foundation calls for urgent action and proposes financing models for ensuring equitable global access to vaccines. According to the report, One for All: An Updated Action Plan for Global...
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Call to Action on COVID Vaccine Access for Developing Countries by Heads of World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021—David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, today issued the following joint statement to the G7 concerning access to COVID vaccines for developing countries:. “The coronavirus pandemic will not end until everyone has access to vaccines,...
Industrymelodyinter.com

Covax raises US$2.4b to help combat jabs shortfall

GENEVA, June 3 — The Covax vaccine programme secured another US$2.4 billion (RM9.9 billion) from donors on Wednesday, but underlined it was still struggling to get enough doses to help poorer countries fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme is trying to get enough vaccines for 30 per cent of the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

AstraZeneca says working with governments to boost COVAX donations

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) CEO Pascal Soriot on Wednesday said the firm was working with the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism and governments to boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the scheme, including through donations of doses. "Restrictions in international trading create ripple effects in the supply chain. It is also clear that vaccine donations...
Public Healthunicefusa.org

COVAX Mission Forges Ahead: Vaccinate the World Against COVID-19

A global health crisis requires a global solution. The multilateral COVAX Facility remains the best mechanism for reaching the world's poorest countries with COVID-19 vaccines. As countries with high vaccination rates begin to see a steady decline in COVID-19 transmission rates, poorer nations are lagging far behind. The vast majority...
AdvocacyCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Donor summit boosts COVAX funds; nations share doses

The global effort to boost doses of COVID-19 vaccine for low- and middle-income countries got a major shot in the arm today at a Gavi donor conference, netting new pledges totaling $2.4 billion from nearly 40 groups, including governments, private companies, and foundations. In other developments, the World Health Organization...
Healthmix929.com

Japan to donate additional $800 million, vaccines to WHO’s COVAX body – media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional $800 million to the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Japan has already pledged $200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected...
Healthdevpolicy.org

COVAX Summit: time for Australia to recommit to global, not just regional, vaccine equity

Japan will host a landmark COVAX Summit on Wednesday (2 June) to galvanise support for global vaccine equity in the fight against COVID-19. The COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) urgently needs US$1.6 billion to secure an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to protect those most at risk in lower-income countries. These vulnerable people are increasingly left behind in the global vaccine race.