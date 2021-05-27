Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Daily Fantasy Sports: NBA Top Picks, Value Plays For May 27

By Chris Katje
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQdaT_0aDtCX1O00

The NBA Playoffs feature three games on Thursday. Game threes will be featured in the matchups between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Here is a look at the top costing players by position and some sleeper value picks for daily fantasy basketball on May 27. Values are from daily fantasy on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Point Guard:

LeBron James (Lakers) $9,800

Damian Lillard (Blazers) $9,400

Jrue Holiday (Bucks) $7,600

Chris Paul (Suns) $7,400

CJ McCollum (Blazers) $7,300

The obvious choice at the PG spot is LeBron James, although this could be less convincing than Game 2, which was a revenge game after a loss.

James had DFS scores of 47.0 and 48.3 in his last two games and is capable of reaching the 60 fantasy point mark.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic has come off the bench in the first two playoff games and scored 25 points and 18 points, respectively. Dragic posted DFS totals of 27.0 and 31.5 points in the last two games and can be had for $5,100, saving money for other positions.

Shooting Guard:

Devin Booker (Suns) $8,100

Khris Middleton (Bucks) $8,000

Jrue Holiday (Bucks) $7,600

CJ McCollum (Blazers) $7,300

Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets) $5,700

Booker is averaging over 30 points a game in the playoff and has DFS totals of 34.8 and 55.3 points, respectively, in the last two playoff games. Booker is capable of putting up 30-plus points a game and is a DFS monster.

The value play at the SG position could be Duncan Robinson (Heat) at $4,600. The former Michigan Wolverine typically comes off the bench and can hit 30 or more DFS with strong shooting.

Small Forward:

LeBron James (Lakers) $9,800

Jimmy Butler (Heat) $8,400

Khris Middleton (Bucks) $8,000

Michael Porter Jr. (Nuggets) $7,100

Norman Powell (Blazers) $5,400

If you didn’t use James at the PG position, he can also be slotted in at the SF position on DraftKings. Butler is streaky, hitting DFS totals in the 20s and the 50s, so it could depend on which version shows up.

A value play for SF could be Cameron Johnson (Suns) at $3,700. Johnson plays between 20 and 30 minutes a game and is capable of posting double digit point totals and 20 plus DFS points.

Power Forward:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) $10,900

Anthony Davis (Lakers) $9,700

Michael Porter Jr. (Nuggets) $7,100

Aaron Gordon (Nuggets) $5,300

Kyle Kuzma (Lakers) $4,900

Many DFS players spend the majority of the salary on the PF and C positions, with players capable of double doubles. Antetokounmpo has over 60 DFS in both playoff games, with back-to-back double doubles. The Bucks PF is a strong contender to be in use in all lineups.

A value option could be Jae Crowder (Suns) at $4,400. Crowder played 29 minutes in each of the two playoff games and had DFS totals of 23.0 and 18.5 points.

Center:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) $10,900

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) $10,700

Anthony Davis (Lakers) $9,700

Bam Adebayo (Heat) $7,500

Jusuf Nurkic (Blazers) $6,800

Along with Antetokounmpo, Jokic will see heavy usage in DFS lineups Thursday. Jokic is averaging 36 points and 12 rebounds in the two playoff games and has over 56 DFS points in each of the two games.

A value play could be Deandre Ayton (Suns) at $6,300. Ayton had double doubles in both playoff games and has turned in DFS totals of 37.0 and 44.0.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Daily Fantasy Sports#Daily Fantasy Games#Dfs Games#Nba Top Picks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Denver Nuggets#Portland Trail Blazers#Draftkings Inc Lrb#Dkng#Jrue Holiday#Pg#Sg#Michigan Wolverine#Sf#Bucks Pf#Kyle Kuzma Lrb Lakers#Lebron James Lrb Lakers#Daily Fantasy Basketball#Dfs Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Basketball
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAFrankfort Times

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAMacon Telegraph

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
NBAlindyssports.com

Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns’ finale to rest

All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams. Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.