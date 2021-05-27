Daily Fantasy Sports: NBA Top Picks, Value Plays For May 27

The NBA Playoffs feature three games on Thursday. Game threes will be featured in the matchups between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Here is a look at the top costing players by position and some sleeper value picks for daily fantasy basketball on May 27. Values are from daily fantasy on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Point Guard:

LeBron James (Lakers) $9,800

Damian Lillard (Blazers) $9,400

Jrue Holiday (Bucks) $7,600

Chris Paul (Suns) $7,400

CJ McCollum (Blazers) $7,300

The obvious choice at the PG spot is LeBron James, although this could be less convincing than Game 2, which was a revenge game after a loss.

James had DFS scores of 47.0 and 48.3 in his last two games and is capable of reaching the 60 fantasy point mark.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic has come off the bench in the first two playoff games and scored 25 points and 18 points, respectively. Dragic posted DFS totals of 27.0 and 31.5 points in the last two games and can be had for $5,100, saving money for other positions.

Shooting Guard:

Devin Booker (Suns) $8,100

Khris Middleton (Bucks) $8,000

Jrue Holiday (Bucks) $7,600

CJ McCollum (Blazers) $7,300

Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets) $5,700

Booker is averaging over 30 points a game in the playoff and has DFS totals of 34.8 and 55.3 points, respectively, in the last two playoff games. Booker is capable of putting up 30-plus points a game and is a DFS monster.

The value play at the SG position could be Duncan Robinson (Heat) at $4,600. The former Michigan Wolverine typically comes off the bench and can hit 30 or more DFS with strong shooting.

Small Forward:

LeBron James (Lakers) $9,800

Jimmy Butler (Heat) $8,400

Khris Middleton (Bucks) $8,000

Michael Porter Jr. (Nuggets) $7,100

Norman Powell (Blazers) $5,400

If you didn’t use James at the PG position, he can also be slotted in at the SF position on DraftKings. Butler is streaky, hitting DFS totals in the 20s and the 50s, so it could depend on which version shows up.

A value play for SF could be Cameron Johnson (Suns) at $3,700. Johnson plays between 20 and 30 minutes a game and is capable of posting double digit point totals and 20 plus DFS points.

Power Forward:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) $10,900

Anthony Davis (Lakers) $9,700

Michael Porter Jr. (Nuggets) $7,100

Aaron Gordon (Nuggets) $5,300

Kyle Kuzma (Lakers) $4,900

Many DFS players spend the majority of the salary on the PF and C positions, with players capable of double doubles. Antetokounmpo has over 60 DFS in both playoff games, with back-to-back double doubles. The Bucks PF is a strong contender to be in use in all lineups.

A value option could be Jae Crowder (Suns) at $4,400. Crowder played 29 minutes in each of the two playoff games and had DFS totals of 23.0 and 18.5 points.

Center:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) $10,900

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) $10,700

Anthony Davis (Lakers) $9,700

Bam Adebayo (Heat) $7,500

Jusuf Nurkic (Blazers) $6,800

Along with Antetokounmpo, Jokic will see heavy usage in DFS lineups Thursday. Jokic is averaging 36 points and 12 rebounds in the two playoff games and has over 56 DFS points in each of the two games.

A value play could be Deandre Ayton (Suns) at $6,300. Ayton had double doubles in both playoff games and has turned in DFS totals of 37.0 and 44.0.