Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘Shark Tank’ host and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary revealed a major investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Happened: During a recent episode of Anthony Pompliano’s ‘The Pomp Podcast,’ O’Leary said that he is a “large shareholder” in a company called DeFi Ventures and that he plans to use DeFi to lend out assets in exchange for yield, with a target rate of 4.5 to 8% per year.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin O'leary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#Investor Money#Investment#Shark Tank#Defi Ventures#Wonderfi#Canadian#Shark Tank#Aggregating Defi Services#Company#Fiat Money#Global Corporations#Yield Farming Strategies#Accounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Podcast
Related
Currenciesupstatebusinessjournal.com

Dogecoin … Bitcoin … what’s an investor to do?

You’ve probably got a friend, relative or co-worker who’s been talking about “Bitcoin” or “Dogecoin” for the past few months. And you’re probably wondering either what those words mean or why they’re such a big deal. Your friend or relative might have also encouraged you to invest in Bitcoin or...
StocksFOXBusiness

Varney: Meme stocks, crypto turned investing ‘upside down’

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that meme stocks and cryptocurrencies "represent a whole new element in the financial world" and "have turned investing upside down." STUART VARNEY: I have been reporting on the stock market for more than 40 years, and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Cloudflare Is a Stock You Should Pay Attention To

When it comes to cybersecurity, there is clearly an opportunity for investors as the industry evolves. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on May 28, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Fool analyst Tim Beyers discuss why cloud-based security provider Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) could be one of the best ways to play the space.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Crypto CFDs Are Popping Up Like Mushrooms - Here’s Why

Thanks to its high volatility and price momentum, cryptocurrency is an increasingly popular asset class amongst retail day traders. CFDs that track price changes in major tokens make cryptos even more accessible for investors without the steep learning curve that traditionally accompanies cryptocurrencies. Fewer Obstacles Attract Investors to Products That...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

I Completely Buy Mark Cuban’s Take On Ethereum

If you follow cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), and even Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), you probably know that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is a big fan. Recently, Cuban commented about blockchains such as Ethereum that totally jive with what I’ve said for some time. It’s as if we’ve been...
StocksFXStreet.com

Bitcoin crash 2021: Is Bitcoin still worth buying or investing in?

Bitcoin has been on a rollercoaster ride in the past week. It crashed more than 50%!. In this blog post, we will answer these questions. Cryptocurrency Markets Crashed By 50 Percent. What’s Next?. So what happened?. Bitcoin gained a lot of popularity in late 2020:. It went from $10,000 to...
Stocksu.today

2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now

Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin has surged 30 percent in the past 24 hours after the listing on the major U.S.-based exchange, Coinbase Pro, was announced on June 1. The recent tweet about Shiba Inu, covered by U.Today, has also added to that growth. So far, deposits have been opened...
Marketscryptopotato.com

I Might Buy More Bitcoin at $27K: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

Depending on the global macro environment in the following months, Robert Kiyosaki may buy even more bitcoins, especially at these lower prices. Bitcoin’s declining price is actually “great news” for Robert Kiyosaki – the author of the global best-seller Rich Dad Poor Dad. In a recent tweet, the investor even asserted that he might start buying again more portions of the primary cryptocurrency should the price fall to $27,000.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Dogecoin Skyrocketed Today

Exchange listings can make or break a cryptocurrency -- and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) will soon be available for trading on the most important exchange of all. Beginning Thursday at noon EDT, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will list several trading pairs for Dogecoin on its Pro trading platform, which is geared toward professional traders. Coinbase Pro account holders will be able to trade the popular cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), and Tether (CRYPTO:USDT). As a result of the announcement, Dogecoin was up 33% as of noon EDT today.
Currenciesinteractivecrypto.com

Should You Invest In Smaller Cryptos?

Cryptocurrencies or simply cryptos are digital coins used for online trades, transfers, and purchases. They are highly volatile assets as they are prone to heavy fluctuations that see their value depreciate as soon as it appreciates. Bitcoin is the most prevalent virtual currencies, but it is not alone. Others include Etherium, Litecoin, Ripple, Binance coin, bitcoin cash, etc.
Stocksbitcoinist.com

10 Tokens Worth Buying While the Crypto Market is Down

Soaring to new heights every few weeks, there seemed no stopping cryptocurrencies from their current wave. DeFi opened up new avenues of financial products not though possible, NFTs giving artists and musicians a whole new way to monetize their work and the institutional interest has heralded a new chapter in crypto adoption.
StocksMotley Fool

Why Kevin O'Leary Started Investing in Bitcoin

Mark Cuban isn't the only Shark Tank star to change his tune on cryptocurrency. Kevin O'Leary, businessman and star of the popular reality show Shark Tank, has done a 180 on Bitcoin. He had harsh words for the cryptocurrency in 2019, when he called it "garbage" and said that it was a "useless currency." Even earlier this year, he was critical of Bitcoin's lack of usability and the challenge of buying it.