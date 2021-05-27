Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

Exchange listings can make or break a cryptocurrency -- and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) will soon be available for trading on the most important exchange of all. Beginning Thursday at noon EDT, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will list several trading pairs for Dogecoin on its Pro trading platform, which is geared toward professional traders. Coinbase Pro account holders will be able to trade the popular cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), and Tether (CRYPTO:USDT). As a result of the announcement, Dogecoin was up 33% as of noon EDT today.