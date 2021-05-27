Cancel
CBS's John Dickerson trades '60 Minutes' for 'Sunday Morning' responsibilities

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty Images

CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent John Dickerson will be contributing to “Sunday Morning” and will no longer contribute to “60 Minutes,” the network confirmed Thursday.

“John Dickerson will be contributing to Sunday Morning, while continuing in a key political anchor and reporting role as chief political analyst and Senior national correspondent,” a CBS News spokesperson said via email.

Dickerson was named CBS News chief political analyst earlier in May.

Dickerson had been contributing to “60 Minutes” since 2019 and reports for all CBS News platforms and programs, including “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell” and “Face The Nation,” according to the CBS News website.

He hosted “Face The Nation” from June 2015 to January 2018 and was promoted to chief Washington correspondent in March 2017.

Dickerson joined CBS as an analyst and contributor in 2009 and was the network’s political director for six years. His mother, Nancy Dickerson, was the first female correspondent for CBS News.

