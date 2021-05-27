Cancel
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Lares, Utuado by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 18:23:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Lares; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS, JAYUYA, LARES AND UTUADO The heavy rain has ended. However, some light rains continue over the area with ponding of water possible on roadways. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Adjuntas#Lares#Adjuntas#Jayuya#Lares#Utuado#Utuado#Jayuya#Ponding#Target Area#Road Closures#Roadways#Severity
NWS
Hertford County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hertford The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding around in the area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. More steady rain is expected through 8 pm. * Many low lying and poor drainage areas which typically flood are experiencing flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Southampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Courtland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sedley around 240 PM EDT. Ivor around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Vicksville, Dory, Berlin, Sebrell, Burdette, Manry, Story, Worrell and Capron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Southampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Courtland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sedley around 240 PM EDT. Ivor around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Vicksville, Dory, Berlin, Sebrell, Burdette, Manry, Story, Worrell and Capron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Halifax County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Halifax FLOOD ADVISORY THAT WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EDGECOMBE, CENTRAL HALIFAX AND NORTHEASTERN NASH COUNTIES WAS REPLACED BY A FLASH FLOOD WARNING The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT Thursday. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Randallstown Owings Mills... Eldersburg Reisterstown... Fallston Jarrettsville... Garrison Sparks... Hunt Valley Glencoe... Butler Phoenix... Monkton Glyndon Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and additional heavy rainfall will occur through at least 5 pm. * Flooding of some roads is possible along with low lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harris THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HARRIS COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat as diminishing rain will allow for any remaining localized flooding to improve more rapidly. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Harford County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT Thursday. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Randallstown Owings Mills... Eldersburg Reisterstown... Fallston Jarrettsville... Garrison Sparks... Hunt Valley Glencoe... Butler Phoenix... Monkton Glyndon Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT Thursday. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Randallstown Owings Mills... Eldersburg Reisterstown... Fallston Jarrettsville... Garrison Sparks... Hunt Valley Glencoe... Butler Phoenix... Monkton Glyndon Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Sierra SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Yosemite Valley, or 19 miles southwest of Lee Vining, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp, Tenaya Lake and Merced Lake Ranger Station.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT Saturday for a portion of Deep South Texas.
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following area, Western Currituck. * Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will continue into Friday morning. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected into Friday morning, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additionally, City of Mission personnel reported numerous road closures in the city of Mission due to flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Progreso, Palmview, Palmhurst, South McAllen, North McAllen, Sharyland, Alton, Austin Middle School, Carman Elementary School, Mayfield Park and San Juan City Hall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following area, Western Currituck. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will continue through this morning. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT Saturday for a portion of Deep South Texas.
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BALTIMORE AND HARFORD COUNTIES At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Fallston Jarrettsville... Monkton Glencoe... Phoenix Sparks... Hereford Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.