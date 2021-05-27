Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ozark by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ozark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OZARK COUNTY At 422 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Ava to 18 miles northwest of Gainesville to 15 miles east of Taneyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thornfield HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov