Ozark County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ozark by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ozark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OZARK COUNTY At 422 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Ava to 18 miles northwest of Gainesville to 15 miles east of Taneyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thornfield HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HOWELL AND OZARK COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell; Ozark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN OZARK AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 531 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gainesville, or 14 miles north of Bull Shoals, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Bull Shoals Lake Norfork Lake... Gainesville Bakersfield... Theodosia South Fork... Pontiac Sundown... Willhoit Tecumseh... Pottersville Caulfield... Udall Hardenville... Moody Sycamore... Isabella Zanoni
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Ozark County, MOKTLO

Rain floods road at Hodgson Mill; vehicle gets stranded

A flooded road in Ozark County led to a vehicle getting stranded on Sunday. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s dispatch, Missouri Highway 181 is under water at Hodgson Mill. A motorist had attempted to cross Hodgson Mill. The motorist attempted to turn around, but the vehicle became stuck in...
Ozark County, MOKYTV

Roads flooded around Hodgson Mill in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several rural communities have been hit hard by recent rainfall, leading to flooded roads all around southwest Missouri. Flooding has particularly impacted roads along Hodgson Mill, a historic grist mill located on Bryant Creek near Sycamore, Missouri. High water stretches along a significant portion of...