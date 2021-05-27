Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-28 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Mainly west of Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.