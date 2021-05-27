Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor opposes Fort Peck dam changes to aid imperiled fish

By MATTHEW BROWN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6nEx_0aDtBeHo00

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte is objecting to a U.S. government proposal to alter water releases from a huge reservoir in northeastern Montana to help an ancient and endangered fish species — the dinosaur-like pallid sturgeon.

With two-thirds of the state in drought, the Republican governor said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposal risks damaging croplands and irrigation systems downstream of Fort Peck Dam on the Missouri River.

The plan to manipulate river levels “could flood water users in late spring and deprive water users during the hot summer months when moisture is most critical,” Gianforte told Army Corps officials in a Tuesday letter provided to The Associated Press.

The proposal would alter the Missouri’s flows on a test basis between Fort Peck and North Dakota’s Lake Sakakawea. More water would be released in the spring to attract fish to move upstream and spawn, with reduced releases later in the year after new sturgeon hatch.

The idea is to mimic natural conditions present before the earthen dam was completed in 1940. Sturgeon larvae would have a better chance to grow into free-swimming fish and avoid drifting down to Lake Sakakawea, where they currently settle to the bottom and die.

Army Corps officials said Thursday they were working on a detailed response to Gianforte’s concerns, but had no plans to allow additional public comment as the governor had requested.

A final decision is expected in November, said Army Corps project manager Aaron Quinn. The agency last year delayed the process to do ground surveys on irrigation intakes that could be affected, Quinn said in a statement provided by officials.

Pallid sturgeon live in the Missouri and Mississippi River basins and can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) long. They’ve been around for tens of millions of years, but saw dramatic population declines after Fort Peck and other dams were built along the Missouri.

They were designated as endangered by extinction in 1990. The proposal to alter Fort Peck’s releases is part of a broader effort by numerous state and federal agencies to revive the species.

The opposition from Gianforte, who took office in January, marks an abrupt shift from previous efforts by state officials to persuade water users to get behind the proposal, said Bruce Farling, a consultant for Trout Unlimited and former state director for the fish advocacy group.

Biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have broadly supported flow tests at Fort Peck, saying in 2019 comments to the Army Corps that more naturalized flows would benefit sturgeon and other animals along the river.

“Local biologists with Fish, Wildlife and Parks have been working with irrigators for years to address their concerns,” Farling said. “They ought to feel pretty abandoned after all the work they’ve put in.”

Gianforte said the Army Corps lacks authority to conduct the test flows from Fort Peck Dam because it has no legal right to the Missouri River’s water. He also faulted federal officials for not detailing how they would make up for any damages from the altered releases when they published an environmental study of the project in March.

The study found that under a worst-case scenario, higher flows in the spring could annually cost up to $7.5 million in lost farm income and $8 million in additional irrigation maintenance work across four counties, an area that includes the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Farling said the lowest water flow rate proposed by the Corps — 8,000 cubic feet per second — was selected following negotiations with irrigators to make sure their water needs still would be met. He said worries about too much water were overstated because officials would shut it down if significant erosion started to occur.

“This is what these fish need. We’ve got to try this because they are disappearing,” he added.

A 2009 study estimated only about 125 wild, adult pallid sturgeon remained along the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers between Fort Peck and Lake Sakakawea. Scientists say the fish would likely disappear from several stretches of the Missouri without artificial stocking efforts by wildlife agencies.

Along the Yellowstone River, the Army Corps is building a new diversion dam for irrigation water near Glendive that will include a side channel to allow sturgeon to swim around the dam. Environmental groups concerned the channel wouldn’t work fought the project for years in federal court but lost.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#State Officials#Ap#Republican#Trout Unlimited#The Army Corps#Fish Wildlife And Parks#Glendive#Montana Fish#Governor#Mississippi River#Missouri River#Wildlife Agencies#Irrigation Water#River Levels#Northeastern Montana#Yellowstone River#Irrigators#Environmental Groups#Biologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Governor Signs Bill To Fund More Montana Broadband

In Hamilton Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 297, the Connect Montana Act. It’s a state grant program that he said will help Montana provide high speed internet service throughout the state, especially in rural areas. The governor said, “For too long, Montana has lagged behind in broadband...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy of Governor Gianforte

Please bring high-paying jobs to our state. Don't focus on the fact that if you sign a contract with an out-of-state enterprise that we don't like, we may seek to rip it up and apply Montana law. Also, our voter suppression disguised as election integrity is relatively mild compared to some, as is our transgender bashing.
Montana StatePosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Opponents call for veto of Montana gravel mining bill

Environmentalists and neighborhood advocates are calling on Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to veto a bill that would ease regulations on open-pit gravel mining, saying it could have severe effects on water quality and water rights, and drag down neighboring property values by allowing for more dust and round-the-clock noise disturbances.
Montana StateKULR8

Gov. Gianforte proclaims May Beef Month in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Where's the beef? Well, we've got plenty in Montana. That's why Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed the month of May as Beef Month in Montana. Gov. Gianforte announced the proclamation Wednesday while visiting the Hahn Ranch in Broadwater County.
Montana StateKULR8

Director of Dept. of Ag. to lead ARPA program in Montana

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte appointed Mike Foster, the director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, to lead the state’s program responsible for allocating federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). “A proven, trusted leader, Mike will direct the state’s ARPA program to meet our immediate and...
Missoula, MTravallirepublic.com

Gianforte signs bill securing funding for new UM forestry building

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 14 at the University of Montana on Friday, securing money for a new forestry complex at the Missoula flagship. The bill, which includes funding for a variety of state projects, provides $25 million in bonds and permission to raise an additional $20 million to build a new W.A. Franke College of Forestry building on campus.
Fort Peck, MTBillings Gazette

FWP conducting fishing surveys at Fort Peck this summer

Anglers on Fort Peck Reservoir this summer may be asked a few questions about their fishing experience when they come off the water. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is conducting an angling “creel” survey at one of the state’s largest and most popular warmwater fisheries to monitor catch rates of game fish and determine the level of satisfaction with the fishery.
InternetBillings Gazette

Gianforte signs landmark investment in broadband expansion

In Montana, one in three residents doesn’t have broadband access. That's three times the national average. The numbers are worse in rural Montana where three in five lack broadband access. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he planned to help close that gap by signing the “ConnectMT Act” that will...
PoliticsMontana Standard

Gianforte signs bills funding $500M in infrastructure projects

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed into law a package of legislation containing more than $500 million to fund infrastructure projects across the state. That’s mostly in addition to hundreds of millions of dollars that will be flowing into Montana from the federal American Relief Plan Act (ARPA). Most of that money was appropriated in separate legislation once lawmakers gained more clarity on the federal relief funds.
Public HealthKPVI Newschannel 6

Covid relief money fixes Fort Peck sewage lagoon

FRAZER — Angie Toce-Blount inherited the Beer Mug bar from her mom in 1997, when it was being rebuilt. Now, more than 20 years since the reconstruction, it is still one of the newest buildings in town. Frazer has shrunk from 500 to 360 residents in that time. It has...
Arkansas StateGuard Online

Governor proclaims June 11-13 free fishing weekend in Arkansas

Thanks to a proclamation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday, anyone may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon on June 11 through midnight June 13. The proclamation was read at Friday’s commission meeting by Megan Perkins, agriculture liaison to Hutchinson’s office. An annual tradition...
Fort Peck, MTSidney Herald

Proposed lower flows at Fort Peck drawing objections

Objections are flying in Montana against a proposal that would change flows from the Fort Peck Dam to more closely mimic spring runoff, in hopes of saving the pallid sturgeon from extinction. Among those filing objections to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposal are Gov. Greg Giannforte, who urged...
Economyravallirepublic.com

American Prairie Reserve purchases 800 acres along historic Cow Creek

Eight-hundred acres of historic property along Cow Creek in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument has been purchased by the American Prairie Reserve, the group announced on Thursday. "I hope it will be of good use to the American Prairie Reserve," said Lorraine Mcgough. "It is a place near...
Montana Statephillipscountynews.com

Liability Reform Bills Prioritized and Signed in Montana

Another key civil justice reform bill was signed today by Governor Greg Gianforte (R), rounding out a successful year of legislation aimed at rebalancing the state’s courts. Senate Bill 251, sponsored by Senator Cary Smith (R-Billings) and signed into law today, addresses artificially inflated damage amounts in civil trials, called phantom damages. These phantom damages occur any time lawsuit recoveries are calculated using the dollar amount a patient was billed for a medical service instead of the amount the patient, their insurer, Medicare, Medicaid, or workers’ compensation actually paid for treatment.
Helena, MTDaily Inter Lake

Gianforte vetoes childcare task force

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a rare veto this week of a low-profile bill that would have created a task force of business community representatives to identify solutions to Montana's increasingly painful childcare shortage. Instead, the governor said in a memo explaining the move, he plans to tackle the...