The Museum of North Idaho has announced the J.C. White House will hold its first in-person event since moving from its original Sherman Avenue location in November of 2019. James Supp, an appraiser for Coronado Trading Company, will come to the J.C. White House — the future site of the museum — on Saturday. Supp has been regularly featured on the popular PBS program Antiques Roadshow over the last 10 years, though the Saturday event is not affiliated with the show.