Myrtle Beach, SC

Former Hooters owner bringing chain’s rival restaurant Twin Peaks to Myrtle Beach

By Alan Blondin
myrtlebeachonline.com
 7 days ago

Former Hooters of America owner Coby Brooks is opening a Twin Peaks restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area, and he has selected a peculiar location. Brooks will open a Twin Peaks through his company La Cima Restaurants LLC at the Myrtle Beach Mall in the Briarcliffe Acres area of Myrtle Beach, barely a hundred yards from a Hooters location where he once worked.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com
