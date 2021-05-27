Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach woman hit by alleged gang member’s stray bullet offers emotional court testimony

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
 7 days ago

The 33-year-old woman was driving home after a fun afternoon with her daughter and two other family members at an arcade when she heard a loud noise and felt a searing pain in her neck.

In emotional testimony Thursday in Virginia Beach General District Court, the woman said the group left Dave & Buster’s near Lynnhaven Mall about 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and drove away in two cars.

As she turned onto Lynnhaven Parkway, she noticed a person with dreadlocks in a vehicle to her left. The person held a gun out the passenger-side window.

Next, the woman said she heard a “really loud noise” and felt a “sharp pain.” She immediately pulled over. Her mother, in the car behind her, also pulled over.

As the pain intensified, the woman said she put her hand on her neck. “It was gushing blood,” she said, her voice trembling at times.

The woman’s testimony came during a preliminary court hearing for 21-year-old Tanell Platt, who prosecutors say is a known gang member and the shooter. The woman who was shot in the neck and her mother, who also testified during the hearing, asked that their names not be reported out of fear of retaliation from gang members. The Pilot agreed to their request.

Also struck by gunfire during the incident was a 5-month-old girl and her mother, who were in the backseat of a nearby vehicle with two members of another gang in the front, prosecutor James Panagis said. One or both of the men in the front were Platt’s intended targets, he said.

The baby was shot in the cheek and her mother in the hand. Both are fine now, Panagis said. The baby’s mother, Kiara Johnson, was supposed to testify Thursday, but didn’t appear.

Platt is charged with three counts of malicious wounding and various handgun charges. District Judge Afshin Farashahi ruled at the hearing there was enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

The shot grazed the woman’s neck and came dangerously close to her carotid artery, Panagis said, and left a permanent scar. She spent two nights in the hospital.

The woman testified that after she pulled over, she immediately checked on her 10-year-old daughter in the back seat. While the girl was not injured, she was distraught, she said. The rear window was shattered.

“I heard a ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ ” the woman’s mother testified about the shots. “I was thinking fireworks were going off.”

Her grandson, who was 8 and in the back seat, immediately recognized the sounds as gunshots, she said. He unbuckled his seat belt and got down on the floor.

The woman who was shot said she didn’t see the face of the person with the gun. She only saw an arm and dreadlocks.

But her mother testified she saw the man’s face and identified Platt, who appeared at the hearing through a large video monitor, as the person she saw that day.

“That is who I saw with the gun,” the woman said after the judge asked Platt to remove his face mask.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Norfolk, VA
