All In Aviation Announces Destination Flight Lesson Experiences for Summer 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll In Aviation Announces Destination Flight Lesson Experiences for Summer 2021. Private flying lessons provide the ideal alternative to touristy flight tours. All In Aviation, Southern Nevada’s premier flight training center, announces destination flight lesson packages for the 2021 summer season. For both locals and travelers, All In Aviation provides the perfect way to experience a new adventure this summer while discovering the region’s most breathtaking desert, mountain and coastal destinations from above.

Tampa, FLtsnn.com

Destinations International Announces New Canadian Alliance and Destinations Showcase Dates

As the tourism industry gears up for a bullish recovery, Destinations International, the global trade association for destination organizations, has been busy forming a new alliance while shoring up an existing partnership in preparation for better times ahead. Before and during its hybrid CEO Summit, which took place May 25-27 at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street in Tampa, Florida, the association announced the launch of its newly formed Canadian Alliance as well as the dates of its Destination Showcase, produced in partnership with PCMA.
TravelEyewitness News

Destination: Summer - Lobster fishing, Hersheypark, Alaskan cruises

(WFSB) – Channel 3 is starting a new series called Destination: Summer to help you plan some summer fun. Each week, we will give you an idea for a day trip, a weekend trip, and a vacation destination that won’t break the bank. To help us, Amy Parmenter from AAA...
Aerospace & Defensetheregister.com

Snakes on a Plane meets The Simpsons as airline creates ‘whacker’ to scare reptiles away from parked A380s

Australian airline QANTAS has developed a piece of technology dubbed a “wheel whacker” to help stop snakes and scorpions boarding planes it has parked due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia’s borders are currently all-but closed and QANTAS has ceased international flights other than government-run repatriation flights that bring citizens home...
Travelchattanoogapulse.com

Air Travel Increases; Cruise Lines Prepare To Set Sail This Summer

The return to travel continues gaining momentum across the United States and around the world. “Interest and enthusiasm for travel has gone through the roof,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The pent-up demand is being released and our AAA Travel Advisors have been inundated with calls from people who want to take a trip this year.
Aerospace & Defensespectrumnews1.com

Private regional jet service soars as alternative to crowded planes

Demand for air travel is soaring once again, but there is an alternative airline that some may not have considered outside the big traditional ones. JSX, which originally was known as Jet Suite X, launched five years ago, but because of the pandemic, it has seen business grow as more passengers value their personal space and comfort.
DrinksLaredo Morning Times

Southwest and American Pause Alcohol Service on Flights

For some travelers, ordering a cocktail, beer or wine while airborne is a regular part of taking to the skies. For others, it’s a way to reduce apprehension over flying. Before the pandemic, raising the bar for in-flight drinks service was starting to become a feature in the travel industry. Now, however, the reverse is true — at least for a pair of airlines, who have temporarily paused serving all alcoholic beverages on flights.
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

Airline Boarding Groups: The Master List (Updated June 2021)

When you check-in for a flight, either by printing a boarding pass on your computer or by using a mobile device, you’re provided with a boarding group. This lets you know when you’ll be getting on the plane. Getting group 3 on one airline might be great but could be terrible for another airline.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways expands U.S. network to 12 destinations and over 85 weekly flights

DOHA, QATAR - Qatar Airways’ resumption of four-weekly Atlanta flights on 1 June marks the full return of the airline’s pre-pandemic U.S. network increasing its gateways to 12, two more than it operated before COVID-19. The airline will also be increasing frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle offering more flexible travel options for its passengers with more than 85 weekly flights across the United States. These increased services will provide enhanced connectivity to several of the airline’s global leisure destinations including Cape Town, Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar, along with other key traffic flows in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Airline provides 60 jobs at Lincoln Airport

A regional provider that flies for United Airways plans to open an plane upkeep base in Lincoln. CommutAir, which flies 50-seat regional jets, plans to begin basing a few of these planes on the Lincoln Airport by the start of July, stated airport Government Director David Haring. The corporate, which...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: First Flight of the Douglas DC-8

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, we celebrate the anniversary of the legendary DC-8’s maiden flight from Long Beach Airport (LBG) on May 30, 1958, analyzing this magnificent aircraft in deeper detail from its inception to its first flight. The Douglas Aircraft Company of Santa Monica, California, was the propliner era’s...
Industrysimpleflying.com

This Avgeek Creates Plane Food At Home: It Looks Amazing

Inflight meals are often a hot topic for travelers across the globe. Whether you love or hate them, they often are a critical factor when judging an airline. Embracing his love of plane food, a vlogger and airline enthusiast has created a buzz online with his recreation of meals served by some of the world’s most famous carriers.
Pasadena, CASpaceFlight Insider

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter experiences turbulent sixth flight

After five near-flawless flights, NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter ran into trouble during its sixth, testing the margins of the spacecraft’s stability. On May 22, 2021, (Sol 91 of the Perseverance rover mission) Ingenuity completed its sixth flight on the surface of Mars. According to NASA’ Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, it was programmed to climb to an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters), translate 492 feet (150 meters southwest at about 9 miles per hour (4 meters per second). It was to then translate 49 feet (15 meters to the south while taking images toward the west before flying another 164 feet (50 meters northeast to land.
Hilton Head Island, SCIllinois Business Journal

Airline begins destination flights to South Carolina from Lambert

United Airlines begins flying to two South Carolina leisure destinations from St. Louis Lambert International Airport this weekend. The new service includes flights to Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head and will be operated as United Express flights. United is now flying from St. Louis to Myrtle Beach. This route will...
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle

The Top Summer Destinations Are Here, Courtesy of Airbnb

Travel season officially kicks off this weekend and Airbnb just announced the top travel trends for the summer. Unsurprisingly, the outdoors are big and family travel is up, but cities are also starting to make moves again. So where exactly are families flocking to this summer? Keep reading to find...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Sunwing Extends Flight Suspension to Sun Destinations

Sunwing is extending its temporary suspension of flights until late July. A note on the company’s website states that, “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions, Sunwing is extending its temporary suspension of flights until July 29, 2021.”. “Customers or their travel agents impacted by cancelled flights...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

GrandView Aviation Ranks Among Top Nationwide In Flight Activity

May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --GrandView Aviation, one of the nation's largest Phenom 300 private jet operators, now ranks as one of the most active private charter operations in the United States. Grandview Aviation recently broke the Top 30 in terms of flight activity according to ARGUS International, Inc.'s TraqPak system, "TRAQPak Pro," which is an aircraft activity analysis and market intelligence tool. The company completed over 1,500 flights in the past 90 days accumulating over 2,000 hours in the air. GrandView Aviation has experienced tremendous growth in the last quarter including expansions to Van Nuys Airport in California and their most recent base opening in Bedford, Massachusetts.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Breeze Airways to bring more nonstop flights to XNA

Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights from XNA to Tampa starting June 17 and nonstop flights to New Orleans and San Antonio starting July 15. Breeze is a new airline from the founder of JetBlue targeting cities that are underserved by larger airlines. Why it matters: With the three new...