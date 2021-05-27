All In Aviation Announces Destination Flight Lesson Experiences for Summer 2021

After five near-flawless flights, NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter ran into trouble during its sixth, testing the margins of the spacecraft’s stability. On May 22, 2021, (Sol 91 of the Perseverance rover mission) Ingenuity completed its sixth flight on the surface of Mars. According to NASA’ Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, it was programmed to climb to an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters), translate 492 feet (150 meters southwest at about 9 miles per hour (4 meters per second). It was to then translate 49 feet (15 meters to the south while taking images toward the west before flying another 164 feet (50 meters northeast to land.