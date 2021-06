About ten years ago, Julia Beerworth and her sister-in-law Anna Pepin began singing together at holiday functions. “We played for fun at home,” Beerworth said “and then we decided to try some local bars. I think our first performance was open mic at Radio Bean.” When she was younger, Beerworth had been drawn more to the songwriting aspect of music, but in college she began playing guitar and singing. When she and Pepin started playing music together, people referred to them as the Beerworth Sisters and the name stuck. Two albums later, the duo continues to enjoy recording and performing together.