CENTR Brands Corp. is known for having quickly established itself as a market leader in the global functional beverage space, as evidenced by the company’s remarkable trajectory over the past year. Current President and CFO of CENTR Brands Corp. Arjan Chima wants to prioritize his focus on commercial and marketing opportunities. To enable that to happen, CENTR Brands Corp. hired Carlyle Group executive David Young as CFO. Young said, “I am excited to make the move from the Board to to the executive team as the Company continues to evolve within a dynamic and expanding marketplace”.