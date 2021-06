The question is posed by a man holding court at the end of the 165-foot long, aptly named Mega Bar, gladhanding passersby while donning a white suit with blue pinstripes as if he owns the joint. That’s because he does own the joint, the Circa Resort & Casino, downtown Las Vegas’s first ground-up new resort hotel in decades. Derek Stevens debuted his latest project at the end of 2020, opening two months early even amid the havoc of the pandemic, and in so doing placed a billion-dollar bet on a simple proposition: build a glitzy adults-only casino hotel, and the revelers will come.