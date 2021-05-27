Cancel
Apple Valley, MN

Casting with the Cops Youth Fishing Event, June 30th at 6:00 pm

apple-valley.mn.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all fishermen or anyone who’s interested in casting a line with Apple Valley Police officers. The Apple Valley Police are sponsoring a youth fishing event as part of the City’s Freedom Days celebration this year. On June 30, 6-8 pm at the Cobblestone Lake Fishing Pier, officers and volunteers from the MN Valley In-Fisherman’s Club will be on hand to assist and interact with youth over their shared interest in fishing. If you love to fish or just want to try, this event is for you! Bait and treats will be provided to all who attend and everyone who registers will be eligible to win great fishing prizes. You can bring your own gear or borrow ours. Pre-registration for each child is required. Parents/guardians are required to attend with children under 12. Contact Crime Prevention Specialist Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or pam.walter@applevalleymn.gov for more information.

www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us
