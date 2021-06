Las Vegas has begun moving several resorts and casinos to 100% capacity along with getting rid of the mask and social distancing guidelines. Is Sin City finally returning to its normal self? Before we dive into that, we have some other news to cover this week. The city of Richmond in Virginia chose Urban One to build a casino, LeoVegas is ready for its U.S. launch, Intertops is hosting poker tournaments this week, and Sporttrade makes history in New Jersey.